Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post $1.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.01. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $12.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Shares of BLD opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.44.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,477,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

