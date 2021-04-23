Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.39). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

VRCA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. 53,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $344.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

