Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,725.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,876 shares of company stock worth $1,379,669 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

