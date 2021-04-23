Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report sales of $166.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $681.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.43 million to $730.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $712.66 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

NYSE AIRC opened at $46.34 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

