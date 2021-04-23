Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Energizer posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Truist boosted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 61.7% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 29.9% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 18.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. Energizer has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.