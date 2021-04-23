Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

HTGC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 6,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,250. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

