Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

HMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

