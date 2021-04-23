Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report sales of $34.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $130.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $194,025.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,193 shares of company stock worth $2,216,028. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $257.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.98. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

