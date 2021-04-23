Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.33). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 4,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,874. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $295.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.05.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,874 shares of company stock valued at $606,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

