Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. 5,494,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

