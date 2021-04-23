Zacks: Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post $185.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.33 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $282.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $732.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.62 million to $788.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $889.63 million, with estimates ranging from $787.33 million to $978.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the period.

NYSE:PDS opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

