Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.63. UMB Financial reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,775%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $99.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $181,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,224.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

