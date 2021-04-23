Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.32. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.44.

Shares of ZG opened at $134.14 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

