Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 471,913 shares.The stock last traded at $172.61 and had previously closed at $164.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.79.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,022 shares of company stock worth $14,096,934 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $3,723,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

