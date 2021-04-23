Zap Market Cap Reaches $32.00 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Zap has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

