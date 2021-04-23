Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Hits $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,836.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.28 or 0.04601595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.02 or 0.00471571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $796.75 or 0.01598729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00676778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.96 or 0.00487513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.43 or 0.00428265 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

