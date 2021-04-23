Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $15.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $18.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $487.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.45. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.36 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

