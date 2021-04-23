Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $542,095.71 and approximately $93,942.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00271935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004121 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,972.92 or 1.00273039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.81 or 0.00641707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.06 or 0.01029484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.