Zel Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

