Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0741 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.37 or 0.00921661 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00113716 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

