ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,894.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 72.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $360,981.44 and $1,894.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00661659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.46 or 0.07797122 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

