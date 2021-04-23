Zilla Trading Down 20.7% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $377,176.41 and approximately $17,832.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

