ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $133,058.38 and approximately $2,219.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00092446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00680128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.84 or 0.08377763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00050490 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

