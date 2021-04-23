Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith Sells 14,267 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. 2,023,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,390. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

