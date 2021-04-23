Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,486 shares of company stock worth $8,013,834. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after buying an additional 117,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $84,495,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.