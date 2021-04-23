ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Reaches $434.38 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00004411 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $434.38 million and approximately $33.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00272984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00647839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,867.63 or 0.99972710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01027569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

