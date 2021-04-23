ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.00

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 312996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £97.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.14.

About ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

