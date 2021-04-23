ZPER (ZPR) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 248.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. ZPER has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $36,385.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZPER has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00074714 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002959 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

