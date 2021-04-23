ZrCoin Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $76,255.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

