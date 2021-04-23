Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Zscaler also posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,017,679.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,700,273. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.26. 1,494,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,198. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $64.90 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.62.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.