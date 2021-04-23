ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $601.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

