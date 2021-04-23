Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zur Rose Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF remained flat at $$377.00 during trading hours on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $363.80 and a one year high of $547.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.89.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.