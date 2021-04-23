Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

ZYXI opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $561.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 1,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zynex by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 109.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

