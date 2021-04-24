$0.02 EPS Expected for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnite will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,691,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 491,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,592,104.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

