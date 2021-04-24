-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Model N reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,945.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $972,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 660,679 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,013. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

