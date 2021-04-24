$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Glu Mobile reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU remained flat at $$12.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,075. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

