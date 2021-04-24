$0.11 EPS Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. Purple Innovation also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

