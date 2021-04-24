-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 388,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 159,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 235,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

