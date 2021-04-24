-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $16,115,000.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

