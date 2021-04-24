$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. 2,755,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,188. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

