$0.18 EPS Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 169,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

