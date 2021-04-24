-$0.21 EPS Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.32). LendingTree reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.80.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $11.55 on Friday, reaching $227.04. 372,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $193.27 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

