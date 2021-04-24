-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million.

SQNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 405,724 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth $816,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

SQNS stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 383,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,490. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $218.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.