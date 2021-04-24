-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.94. 424,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,951. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,838,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

