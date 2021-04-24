-$0.24 EPS Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

NLTX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,697 shares of company stock valued at $304,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

