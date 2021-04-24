-$0.33 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.36). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Redfin stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -131.28 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,988. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

