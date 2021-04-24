$0.45 EPS Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $36.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in STORE Capital by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

