$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMAO opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

