$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,372. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

