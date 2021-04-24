-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.16). Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million.

CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 499,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $732.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

